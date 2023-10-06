A Nigerian man has taken netizens down memory lane as he recalled how he was 'stupidly' all over a lady he crushed on

Releasing his chats with her, the young man said he is ashamed of himself and expressed surprise that he wrote all that

Internet users were in stitches as they went through his chat with the lady, identified as Chidinma

A Nigerian man, @Ovo_himself449, has caused a stir online as he released his old chat with his crush named Chidinma.

The X user, identified as Princewill, knocked himself for chatting with Chidinma in that manner.

"Have you ever looked back at your texts and be like shey na me mumu like this??" he asked X users before releasing the chats.

Princewill added that he still feels ashamed going through the chats, saying he can't believe he wrote that.

In the chat, the young man appeared to be obsessed with Chidinma and kept messaging her even without replies. Netizens laughed at him after reading through their chats.

Princewill's chats with Chidinma stir reactions

@ChukwudiBethuel said:

"You had your game just that she couldn't phatom confidence and jolly nature at the same time... You know what's up."

@merit_ejiro said:

“Nothing will stop me from continuing dropping messages on your Dm” Really????."

@Uchendu_Presh said:

"I'll rather chew hot charcoal and stones than get to this level ."

@GodsgiftChisom said:

"Were you a child/teenager then? Because Omo .

"The babe too use you Dey catch cruise.

"See that laughing emoji."

@elehzey said:

"I think y'all should be patient before asking to know more about a lady, tbh it wears us out sometimes and we loose interest in the conversation."

@adex_smithjr said:

"I was a finished man in the past but never went this low.

"I had women wooing me back in the day man . No be now wey we don ugly."

