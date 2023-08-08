A Nigerian tech expert has spoken about how people get caught for using ChatGPT solely for their essays

The man in a TikTok video disclosed that another bot app called Undetected AI could erase traces of ChatGPT usage from an essay

Many people who watched his video said they thought he was going to condemn them for employing Artificial Intelligence (AI)

A popular Nigerian tech reviewer, @kagantech, has made a video about people using ChatGPT in their essays and school project and getting caught.

@kagantech said there are ways to use the bot and still go undetected. He mentioned an AI app that "humanises" whatever one has gotten from ChatGPT.

The man introduced an app called Undetectable AI. Photo source: @kagantech

Source: TikTok

Should students use ChatGPT?

According to him in the TikTok clip, after a person pastes their ChatGPT-generated article into the app called Undetectable AI, a student's professor or lecturer would not detect anything through a plagiarism checker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another way he said students could avoid getting caught for ChatGPT usage is to write their articles or essays themselves and give them to the bot to make better.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Prodev said:

"AI rewrites AI so that AI cannot detect it ... Wild."

Blaze said:

"Lol, I acknowledged ChatGPT in my project."

channa said:

"Use AI to write article then use same AI to turn article to human generated article..."

PrettyNana4 said:

"I no quick see this update I for don use am graduate."

Daryl said:

"Lecturer watching this rn."

Chapman said:

"My lecturer can't detect that one I'm sure of."

bettyjoe said:

"Just rejected a workbook from a learner as am NVQ Assessment - now watching this I might reject another learner as he might have used undetectable Ai."

Joy said:

"In my uni, using a plagiarism checker (turnitin) is mandatory lmao."

Whital said:

"I write my reports myself, then run it through ChatGPT to make it sound more professional."

Student scores zero for using ChatGPT

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of her answer sheet.

The lady was given her marked script from a recent examination and was shocked to see zero as her score after using ChatGPT.

Lady laments marked project

In other news, a lady made a video to capture her reaction after her lecturer made massive corrections to her printed school project work.

In a clip that gathered interesting reactions, the lady (@lani_oe) said she used all her savings to print the project.

Source: Legit.ng