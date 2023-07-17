A beautiful young lady has gushed over her man, who has been treating her like a princess since she met him

In a video, she revealed that the man proposed to her in Italy and bought her her dream house as a gift for her

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many desiring to be fortunate like her

A TikTok user identified as @slehna has appreciated her man, who has been taking excellent care of her.

She shared a touching video of all the beautiful places her man took her to, where he proposed to her, and where she celebrated her birthday.

Lady in awe as man buys her dream house for her Photo credit: @slehna/TikTok.

The video has since gone viral and garnered much attention on social media.

In the video, she was seen at various locations worldwide, including Italy, where her man proposed to her.

She also showed off her dream house, which her man bought for her, and other romantic moments they've shared.

The video was captioned with the words:

"I chose him In every lifetime He's low-key obsessed with me and I'm obsessed with him too. I love my mans so much, he's honestly the best Thank you to my man."

Reactions as lady gushes over her man who spoils her

Netizens have reacted to the video, praising her lover and praying for a man like him.

@Hadassah said:

“Jesus, from my mouth to your ears to reality ijn.”

@donna reacted:

“Manifesting this! You deserve it.”

@Jolie reacted:

“I KNOW THATS RIGHT!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU TWO.@

@tisha_n_n_a reacted:

“It’s me again God.”

@Lucy The Dancer said:

“Cameroonian men like this still exist? O Lord my God, hear my cry ooooo congratulations.”

@Diamond Goddess said:

“Chai i wish I can have his type,I will never cheat and i will be loyal.”

@favour etomi reacted:

“I tap from this, congrats.”

@Sheis_Tonia said:

“Dear God please listen to me.”

@Nora reacted:

“God when.”

@Divine commented:

“Where can I download his copy?”

@Rashidat omotolani reacted:

“God I want permanent blessings and happiness too amen.”

@London reacted:

“How does it feel to live my dream.”

@THEREALPAT reacted:

“God, you say ask and I shall receive, this one right here I ask for.”

@Gift Uti said:

“I’ll really love to be treated like this and more. I’ll be so grateful and appreciate and I’ll never sabotage this love.”

@Vinaa reacted:

“He’s lowkey obsessed with me and I’m obsessed with him too” that’s all I’m asking for and i pray to get that life!"

@Wigs-by-Gyamfuaa reacted:

“Those we came to accompany in this life una well done oo.”

Watch the video below:

Lady gifts boyfriend N1.5 million on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady caused quite a stir after she gave her boyfriend N1.5 million of the new naira notes as his birthday gift.

The celebrant showcased his cash gift on TikTok, saying she is the first girl in Nigeria to do such. In the clip, he is seen hugging and kissing his girlfriend as he showed off a large board that spelt out the sum she gave him.

As he celebrated with the board, a lady stepped forward and handed him a glass box containing new N500 notes. The young man was overjoyed and kept screaming to someone in the background about what he received.

