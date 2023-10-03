Man Who Made Millions From Forex Trading Buys Brand New Car for Mum, She Rejoices in Viral Video
- A millionaire forex trader, HabbyFX, made his mother joyful on her birthday with a beautiful car gift
- The young Nigerian millionaire prayed for a long life for the parents of people who hoped to do the same
- Nigerians thronged his comment section to wish his mum a happy birthday and praise him for the thoughtful gift
A young Nigerian man, HabbyFX, who made millions from Forex, has surprised his mother with a car for her birthday.
He had the new car covered as the woman and other family members surrounded it in anticipation.
New car as birthday gift
As the mother opened the veil and saw the car, she was surprised by the thoughtful birthday gift.
Red balloons were all over the car seats as the child (@habbyfx) and other people celebrated the happy moment.
The millionaire forex trader captioned the video:
"I pray you make it when your mother still around."
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Themubaarak said:
"I will do this for my mum one day amen."
Kelvin said:
"Congratulations to her."
akoredeademola268 said:
"Amen ooooo congrats to her more blessing to u."
Ibn Tsowa said:
"Congratulations my bro. I just dey happy for you all time. I pray God keeps my mum to witness my success."
GIFT said:
"My mum has really suffered may God keep her alive to eat the fruit of her labor."
Evansadriana said:
"More blessings bro I really love this."
user6767906058014 said:
"I will do the same for my mum one day in jesus name amen."
starling__richie said:
"God bless you boss for always making your good happy."
Unbothered said:
"Congratulations, I pray she live long to enjoy more of this."
michealrichard722 said:
"I will do the same for my mum one day by the special grace of almighty God."
emilydan said:
"I will surely do it and do more for both of my parent."
emmyhandsum said:
"I will do more than this by the special grace of God."
Girlfriend gets new Benz as birthday gift
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man surprised his girlfriend for her birthday.
He got her a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE. In addition to that, he got her an iPhone 14 Pro Max and a piece of land.
The lady almost fainted when she received the enormous gifts.
