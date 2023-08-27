A young couple has melted hearts on social media after sharing their transformation photos years after they met

The couple met in second school, fell in love with each other and their love waxed stronger as time passed

Despite being criticized by people who thought their relationship would never last, the couple never left each other

A beautiful lady with the handle @jera.thev on TikTok has impressed netizens with her love story.

According to her, she met her lover in secondary school and many people believed that their relationship would not last.

Couple wed years after meeting in secondary school Photo credit: @jera.thev/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple tie the knot after years of dating

However, they shamed their critics as their love for each other continued to wax stronger as time passed.

The couple subsequently tied the knot in a grand ceremony and their wedding photo melted the hearts of many.

"They said we're too young, messing with out future, It won't last and we need to break up. Sorry to disappoint. Our future is set", the couple said.

Reactions as couple wed years after meeting in secondary school

@user4581826722997 said:

"Congrats to u both. That's how they told my daughter and she got married last year and she's 20 well they both 20."

@dinardollarsdaniel1 wrote:

"Become lovers in adulthood. I don't why people don't pocket their mouths and mind their business. Happy for you guys."

@cute_pianist stated:

"Some people want this but have zero tolerance, bless you guys."

@thenanaama1 said:

"I don't understand why they keep on telling us that when they once did same."

@chi_lambo added:

"Doesn't mean that they're lying or jealous of you this type of ending happen one in a million."

@smallgirl.kay1 wrote:

"This is a good reason y u should let nobody come between your relationship if you know in your heart he is the one congrats."

Watch the video below:

Lady who dated man for 7 years divorces him after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said she and her husband are no longer together just three months after they got married. In a video she posted on TikTok, @bolaghold said she decided to leave the marriage to maintain her peace of mind.

The lady revealed in the TikTok video that it hurt to leave the marriage, especially as she and the man dated for a long time. She said they dated for seven years before they tied the knot in 2022. She disclosed that it was now one year since she left the marriage.

"Love can be war at times. And I keep asking myself where did I, wrong in love." In another video, the lady was seen in her wedding dress. She was seen in a wedding gown and also traditional attire. She said she cursed June 26, which was the day she got married.

Source: Legit.ng