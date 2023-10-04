A Nigerian man noticed his car was always clean despite his gateman not washing it and sought to get to the root of the matter

To his astonishment one fateful day, he found a young boy washing his car without informing anyone

The stunned man shared a video of the boy secretly washing his car and sought advise from people on what to do for the lad

A Nigerian man has showcased a young boy in the habit of washing his car without his knowledge.

Via TikTok, the man, @koffiseed, shared a secret recording he made of the boy named Neche on a fateful day as he sought advise on how to reward him.

He caught Neche washing his car without any notice. Photo Credit: @koffiseed

Source: TikTok

According to the Igbo man, whenever he wanted to use the car, he noticed it had been washed and became curious when his gateman said he did not do the cleaning.

One fateful day, his gateman notified him that the boy was back to wash the car. He saw for himself the moment the boy, a lad he knew six months ago, entered the compound and began washing his whip.

Neche shares why he has been secretly washing the car

He called Neche and quizzed him. According to Neche, he did it because he was not occupied at home. Neche revealed he bought soap with his money and never bothered notifying the car's owner as he didn't have a phone.

The man released the boy to continue washing the car. Netizens were moved by the boy's gesture.

Watch the video below:

Neche's gesture touched hearts

Mc Talk Talk Udeh said:

"Bros I don't know ooo and we are not friends but I want to bless him small nothing is too small."

Andrella said:

"Also kudos to your gateman for being truthful and not taking glory for what he didn’t do."

Eric r9415381981701 said:

"Bro, you are a good man. He is paying you back for your help somehow to him.

"Kindly, do something for him. Thank You."

Evagold Xclusive Collection said:

"Oh my God he bought soap with his money honestly i shed tears wen i saw him brought out soap from his pocket."

Valentina Lucky said:

"Carry him along if possible pls engage him into any good business or work.he kind are rare."

idk said:

"For him to wash your car and leave without asking for anything shows that you are a very good man."

Cmus said:

"That is how I was doing to my pastor's wife with all my heart and today am in the USA.humility in service pays a lot."

Man rewarded for washing car for free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a car wash man was rewarded financially for washing a stranger's whip at no cost.

Philanthropist Zachery acted as if he was not with his wallet when he got to the car wash. The worker said he would do it for free.

After the man was done, he called and rewarded him with $1000 (N767,970) for his kindness and willingness to help. Another video showed that the generous giver returned some days after and blessed the man with another $20,000 (N15,359,400) people contributed to him.

