A generous Nigerian man who saw a poor boy learning panel-beating instead of going to school decided to sponsor him

The man asked his boss to look for a befitting school around the panel-beating workshop so he could combine both

According to the helper, his joy knew no bounds when he was told the boy performed very well above his mates

A kind Nigerian man with the handle @PrinceCokers shared an emotional story of a poor boy he helped whose life eventually improved.

In a thread on Twitter, the CEO said that he always noticed a boy in a panel beater shop each time he passed by.

Man sponsored kid's education

Out of curiosity, he asked the boy's boss why the kid was not in school like his mates, and the man told him the boy's parents were poor.

When he asked the boy if he would like to continue school, the kid emotionally said yes. said he could sense the boy's passion for education.

Combining school with apprenticeship

The man agreed to foot the boy's school fees as he charged his boss to look for a school around their shop. The plan was for him to go to school and return to the workshop every afternoon.

The kid made the CEO's effort worthwhile as he took the first position in his class. The man said:

"Don't wait till you become a billionaire before you start that thing God put into your mind!"

See his post below:

