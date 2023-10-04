A dwarf was spotted in a hotel with a man, and the leaked video has gone viral on social media

In the short clip, the man and the dwarf were being attended to by someone who appeared to be the hotel receptionist

When they were done at the reception, they both walked into the hotel, prompting netizens to start assuming things

Social media reactions have trailed the video of a man spotted at a hotel with a dwarf.

The short clip was first shared by Enigma, who did not mention where it was recorded.

In the video, the dwarf and the man were with someone believed to be the hotel receptionist.

People on social media assume that the man and the dwarf booked a room for themselves at the hotel.

Man dwarf spotted at hotel reception

When the receptionist finished attending to the two, they walked into the hotel together.

Many reactions have trailed the video as some people wondered why it was posted on social media.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react to hotel video of man and a dwarf

@iamthepreence said:

"There's nothing like privacy again on the internet… some of us don't have the strength to see videos like this. Please take it down and kindly upload the full one."

@KanuArnold asked:

"Why does this look funny to me? So many pictures running through my head."

@Callipers_ said:

"Release clause activated and medicals to take place in Turin."

@TonyChinaza said:

"Forget say this girl short ohh, but she get wetin all men need for woman which is waist."

@viccetti said:

"Is she not a human being? Why y’all laughing? You think you are better than her?"

@Wildorah said:

"Two adults just living their lives, then wham! You brought out your phone to video them, for what?"

