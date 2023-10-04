A 5-year-old girl's inquisitiveness about how babies are formed has left many internet users in stitches

The girl quizzed her pregnant mother and refused to back down despite her mum trying to evade her questions

The little girl insisted that she wanted to know how a baby appears in the belly and how her parents put it there

A little girl, Harmony, gave netizens hard laughs as she queried her pregnant mother about how she got pregnant.

"How did you get pregnant?" Harmony, 5, quizzed her mother while doing some colouring in a book.

Harmony quizzed her mother about her protruding stomach. Photo Credit: (@thehannafamily_)

Source: TikTok

Harmony's mum tried to evade the questions

The kid's mum first said she didn't know how it happened then began to dribble her way out of the questioning as Harmony quizzed further.

"You only said you and daddy made it up but you gotta say more stuffs.

"How did the baby appear in your belly?" Harmony asked in a viral TikTok video.

Harmony's mum countered her, saying she was only five, but Harmony thought she was big and old enough to know.

"When you get older I'll give you more details.

"Right now you are too young to know about this stuff.

"I don't think you should know how babies are made yet," Harmony's mum said as she shied away from the pregnancy topic.

She eventually lied that it happened while she and Harmony's dad were hanging out. Harmony, however, didn't buy the explanation.

Watch the video below:

People admired Harmony

Everythingbagel90 said:

"Wow her saying I thought this was your last- kids really pay attention!!! She’s so funny."

Whitney said:

"She said you don’t know anything like she knows she has more siblings in the future."

Shepherd said:

"If it just happened, then how do you know that another one will not just happen"? That's detective level interrogation."

Thevibeyoucrave said:

"She said if it “just happens “ how you know it won’t “just happen again” basically."

essence said:

"She knows exactly what she wants to ask, but she doesn't know how to ask it."

Beth Hernandez said:

"The way she casually asks these questions while coloring lol."

sherrysalt19 said:

"She's so intelligent. Harmony for President."

Little girl questions mum's pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had questioned her mother's pregnancy.

The child, who was surprised that her mother had a baby in her tummy, said she would love to have a baby sister.

At every point of the conversation, she kept wondering about how the baby got into her mother's tummy. She asked how big the child was. The mother said when the baby is bigger, it will be born.

Coming down from their car, she asked how the baby got in there. The mother said she and her father put it in.

Source: Legit.ng