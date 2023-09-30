A little girl impressed social media users because of how she was able to recite Psalm 23 for her mother

The girl had a Bible in her hand when she was asked to recite the popular Bible chapter, and she did it rightly

The video has gone viral and it was reposted by many handles as people describe the girl as intelligent and smart

A little girl impressed many social media users because of how she recited a chapter of the Bible.

In a video posted on Twitter by Egbon Adugbo, the baby girl had a Bible in her hands when she was asked to recite Psalm 23.

The girl's ability to recite Psalm 23 impressed many people. Photo credit: Twitter/@Postsubman.

She went about it with courage and determination, and she did it without making any mistakes.

Her smartness and how she recited the entire chapter without making any mistakes gladdened many hearts.

Video shows a girl reciting Psalm 23

She said:

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever."

Psalm 23 is a popular Bible chapter loved by many Christians, and those who saw how the baby recited it fell in love with her.

The baby girl is said to be two years old, and even her mother, who was present in the video, was impressed by her fantastic brilliance.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng