A video making the rounds online has captured a beautiful girl reciting the names of the 36 states and capitals in Nigeria

The video went viral online as several netizens found it funny due to the way she pronounced the names

While some people showered praises on her for trying her best, others penned down hilarious comments

A video of a young Nigerian girl reciting the names of the 36 states and capital in Nigeria has gone viral on social media.

In the trending video shared via TikTok, the little girl made her recitation in a foreign accent that surprised netizens.

Little girl recites 36 states and capitals Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Although she failed to pronounce the names properly, some netizens applauded her for trying her best.

Some others however couldn't help but pen down hilarious comments via the comments section of the video reposted on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Netizens share their thoughts

_manuel0524 said:

"Na the Dust part off me."

Fadekemidonald1 wrote:

"Kwara state. Lauren."

Abigailokara stated:

"Lokoja na logogashi. Dutse na dust, imo na limo this baby girl."

Nellyj82 remarked:

"You’ve tried my dear."

Elia_beautyy_flo_wer said:

"The edo state Benin city sweet for her mouth."

Sicklemotivator commented:

"Lokogwashi. I die.d."

Sunshinetega stated:

"It’s your caption for me."

Temmytalent added:

"Mind you baby girl gbogbo nkan ni mo gba ninu pronunciation yen but please bami pe Kwara ati ilorin yen daada jor yo accent kuro."

Watch the video below:

Little girl imitates oyinbo accent in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emerging video of a young lady speaking fluently in a foreign accent has gained huge traction on social media. The yet-to-be-identified Nigerian girl was captured in the trending clip in a phone conversation with a man who many assume to be a white man.

The courage and manner in which she engaged the foreigner in the clip stunned many. Social media users who were obviously blown away said her accent was so clean.

Others wondered where she got the intonation from for one who appears to have not left the shores of the country. The clip has been watched over 78k times as of the time of making this report.

Source: Legit.ng