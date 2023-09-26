A Nigerian woman has left many people emotional over the handwritten notes she received from her little daughter

The notes came after she angrily told her daughter that she would stop schooling for refusing to eat her school lunch

While many people hailed her daughter as intelligent, others advised her on possible solutions so her daughter would eat her food at school

A Nigerian woman, Jenny, has shared the touching apology notes her little daughter, Ella, wrote her after she threatened to stop her schooling.

Jenny said she angrily told Ella she would stop schooling after the kid repeatedly returned home with her school lunch intact.

Jenny said she was surprised by the handwritten notes from her daughter, Ella. Photo Credit: @jennylapinky

Source: TikTok

According to Jenny, Ella cried and apologised when she made the angry declaration but she refused to listen.

However, the kid was not discouraged and sought her mum's forgiveness via written means.

Ella sought her mum's forgiveness in an emotion-appealing manner

Jenny shared about three handwritten notes in which Ella begged her mum for forgiveness and tagged her the best mother in the world.

"I'm sorry that I did not finish my food.,' the remorseful kid wrote in one of the notes.

Jenny, via TikTok, expressed love for Ella following her thoughtful notes. Netizens offered solutions that would help the kid eat her school lunch again.

Internet users advise Jenny

nazeechristina said:

"My kid sis is like this, she always apologizes through letters when I refuse to forgive her."

Kitten and Puppies Playtime said:

"Since she doesn't eat much, reduce her portion so it won't go to waste."

Treasure said:

"Reduce her portion while in school then at home make sure she eats much in small quantities. That’s what I did to my 1st daughter now she eats very well."

Officialfunkky said:

"If I do am my mama go beat me for tearing my noteanyways try to reduce d food and add so many fruit it worked for me."

Preorder with VickkyNikky said:

"Calm her down accept her pleading and ask why she’s not eating the food she may have a reason pls try to calm her down and ask in a gentle voice."

Nursepromzy said:

"Reduce the food, check whether the food is cold and when it's time for her to eat it... try adding fruits too."

Source: Legit.ng