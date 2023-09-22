A lady who spent six years in Libya has successfully returned home to the warm embrace of her mother

As soon as she made it back from the North African country, the lady took to TikTok to share the good news

Many of her followers congratulated her on her successful return as the video went viral and got many views

After spending six years away from home, a lady has finally returned home to her mother.

The lady travelled to Libya, where she stayed for six years, but has now returned home to see her family.

Her mother was happy to see her after six years. Photo credit: TikTok/@moutasim16.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @moutasim16, expressed happiness that she had come home from the North African country.

When she returned, her mother was very happy to see her, and they were seen embracing each other warmly.

Lady returns from Libya to warm welcome by her mother

When some people asked her if she flew, she posted another video showing when she was at the airport.

Many of her followers went to the comment section of the video to congratulate her on a safe trip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who returned from Libya

@MERCY said:

"Congratulations on your journey. Please share how you did it."

@user6571486726616 commented:

"Can't wait to see my mum too."

@AKOredePAris said:

"Did you help me see my babe? She self don dey since four years."

@Mr money junior said:

"How did you do it, and how much did it cost please?"

@manjay123 commented:

"You are welcome back."

@joy giver said:

"Congratulations and may God protect and bless our hustle."

@Azeez Alaska said:

"What did you bring from Libya?"

@albayanmuritador said:

"Congratulations. I'm happy for you pretty."

@AliceBee commented:

"I don’t pray for my enemies to go to that country."

@peculiar said:

"Welcome to your fatherland."

