A lady decided to make her old photos public and so as to show people what she used to look like in the past

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady also included some new photos to show how she has transformed

Her transformation has attracted many comments from her followers on TikTok, as they say she is beautiful

A beautiful lady went viral after posing in a video to show how her body changed over time.

In the video posted by Resca Beauty, the lady posted her old photos, showing what she looked like some seven years ago.

The lady posted seven years transformation photos. Photo credit: TikTok/@rescabeauty2.

She also showed her followers what she currently looks like by sharing some new photos taken more recently.

The old photos showed the lady looking fair-skinned and not having too much flesh.

It appears she was still in school seven years ago when the old photos were taken.

Resca shared some new photos which show a more transformed body shape. In the latest photos, she looks so cute and more confident.

Her followers on TikTok admired her old and new body, saying she has been beautiful since childhood.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to lady's transformation video

@Tanya said:

"We are all beautiful. It's only that we are broke."

@serena commented:

"Incredible! Your beauty leaves me speechless."

@nation2013 said:

"But you were beautiful, though."

@LaSs said:

"You were already beautiful from the start."

@user8159733256885 said:

"There is a resemblance between you and Regina Daniel."

@joycekabembayahoo.com said:

"The beauty of a woman begins without grandeur."

@user7734452519523 said:

"She’s so beautiful our twin sister."

@MISS HONEYWELL commented:

"What did you use in your Hair to grow like that."

@user6291692116629 said:

"Money tastes good when you work for it. You are beautiful."

