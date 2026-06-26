Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have dropped by about 31.8% to N1,500 per kilogramme, giving households some relief

The NALPGAM said the reduction is due to improved supply and ongoing collaboration among industry stakeholders and regulators

Authorities also expect further price stability as imports increase, local production improves, and enforcement against hoarding continues

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), widely used for cooking in Nigerian homes, has recorded a significant decline, easing pressure on consumers already facing high living costs.

The price has dropped by about 31.8%, falling from a recent peak of roughly N2,200 per kilogramme to around N1,500 per kilogramme.

Relief for Nigerian Households as Cooking Gas Price Sharply Drops to N1,500/kg

Source: UGC

The reduction translates to a decrease of about N700 per kilogramme, marking one of the most notable price corrections in recent months after a prolonged period of increases that pushed many households to reduce usage or consider cheaper, less efficient alternatives.

Industry engagements drive market stabilisation

According to the President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Edu Inyang, the price relief is largely the result of sustained dialogue among stakeholders in the LPG value chain, including regulators and government agencies.

He explained that coordinated efforts to address supply constraints and restore stability to the market have started yielding results.

“The consultations have yielded positive results. Product availability has improved and confidence has returned to the market, which has helped bring down prices,” he said.

Improved product availability and renewed confidence among market participants were key factors that helped ease pricing pressures.

Inyang added that if current conditions persist—especially in terms of supply flow, foreign exchange stability, and logistics costs—consumers could see further moderation in prices. However, he noted that LPG pricing remains sensitive to global energy trends and operational expenses.

Improved supply, government crackdown on market disruptions

Market stakeholders have also indicated increased readiness to boost imports, while additional domestic output from facilities such as the Seplat gas plant is expected to strengthen supply in the coming weeks.

These developments are seen as crucial to sustaining the downward trend in prices.

Meanwhile, efforts by regulators to improve distribution and remove bottlenecks in the supply chain are beginning to show positive effects.

The Federal Government has also intensified enforcement actions against hoarding, diversion, and illegal storage of LPG in a bid to stabilise the market and ensure consistent availability.

Relief for Nigerian Households as Cooking Gas Price Sharply Drops to N1,500/kg

Source: Getty Images

The combined impact of improved supply and regulatory intervention is expected to bring relief to millions of households across the country who continue to grapple with rising energy costs.

Source: Legit.ng