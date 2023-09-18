A was making a TikTok video when her husband suddenly appeared and blocked the view

The lady continued dancing in the background, unaware that her husband had blocked people from seeing her backside

TikTok users had funny reactions to the video as they queried the man for blocking them from enjoying the lady's dance

A jealous man refused to let his wife dance and shake her waist on TikTok.

In a video posted on the platform by @nikkybafana, the man rushed and stood behind his wife, who wanted to record herself dancing.

The man blocked the camera and stopped his wife from recording herself. Photo credit: TikTok/@nikkybafana.

The woman already set the camera and clicked the record button when the funny incident happened. She started the dance and then backed the camera.

Man stops his wife from recording dance video

She intended to use her backside to dance, but her husband appeared uncomfortable with the idea. He stood in front of the camera, preventing her dance moves from being recorded.

When she realised her husband was standing in front of the camera, she stopped dancing.

Reactions to TikTok video of a man and his wife

The video has generated funny reactions among TikTok users, many of whom jokingly expressed anger against the husband for not allowing them to enjoy his wife's dance moves.

@MoochieGirl9973 said:

"He said NOT TADAY."

@kimboss commented:

"Good man. Always protect your woman. The body is for you alone not for others."

@LilCutie said:

"It is like we have a problem with this man."

@Don Egbes commented:

"Oga no dey block my view here."

@Ruffiii said:

"Make we no jam for road bros."

@Itz Sarah best said:

"I use God beg you, let me see waetin I no get. I no get make I no still look?"

@queen_bi5 commented:

"Oga you no quick block am. I have seen what I want to see."

@Iyonu_olohun92 said:

"Protect your property."

