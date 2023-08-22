A very beautiful lady blessed with good shape danced nicely inside her shop, and the video caught the attention of TikTok users

The cute lady, Adabekee Adaeze, danced with her waist, and many of her followers confessed undying love for her dance moves

Adabekee said she loves herself as she had fun in her shop, but many of her followers are asking if she is single

A lady endowed with beauty took out some time to dance in her shop, and the video went viral.

The elegant young lady, Adabekee Adaeze, provoked many reactions from her followers because of how she used her waist to dance.

Adabekee danced with energy and elegance. Photo credit: TikTok/@adabeke124.

In the video she posted on Monday, August 21, Adabekee flaunted her massive beauty while dancing.

Adaeze, who has an impressive height, stood in the middle of her shop and shook her body with so much joy.

Video of beautiful lady dancing goes viral

Her impressive dance was punctuated with interesting hand gestures and body moves that hooked her followers.

Many of her followers went to the comment section of the video to express their admiration for her.

Some of them even asked if she was single because her beauty got them hooked.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as a lady dances sweetly

@Godwin Samuel639 said:

"Hi, are you married?"

@Mathew Orji27 commented:

"So beautiful."

@Donelove said:

"Wow! So beautiful and lovely."

@johnadeloye331 said:

"Give me a reason I shouldn't fall for this."

@chase said:

"Not me looking at the way you move."

@Goodluck said:

"God dey create oo, pretty you dear."

@maw commented:

"I fell on this video when my battery is only one per cent."

@PATRICK NOI said:

"Wow! May God bless your beautiful mother."

@Prince Luke foundation said:

"Oh my gosh! What a pretty damsel. You too fine jor."

