A lady has married the coursemate she fell in love with many years ago when they were in school

The lady posted a video and revealed that she and her man dated for seven years before he popped the question

The video showed the day he proposed to her, and also the day they got wedded in grand style

A lady dated her man for seven years before they finally tied the knot. They met while in school and fell in love.

The lady, Nortie Ehlla, posted a video on TikTok to update her followers after she and her coursemate tied the knot in grand style.

In the video, Ehlla revealed that she patiently waited for him to pop the question. When he finally did, she wasted no time in saying yes to the love of her life.

Lady and coursemate who met in school tie the knot

She showed the day the man knelt and gave her the ring, signifying his intention to spend the rest of his life with her.

The video also showed their wedding day as they signed the dotted lines on the marriage certificate.

TikTok users react to video of a lady who married her coursemate

Many people who saw the video praised Ehlla for patiently waiting for the man for seven years.

@cypher_dinaris00 said:

"Show us old videos of you guys together."

@Debby Rise735 commented:

"My own things dey always dey different. This boy wan use silent treatments, attitude and snubbing wound me."

@Bake’n’flake said:

"Make I go collect school form na school my husband dey."

@yokiejoe956 commented:

"No husband dey my class o. Their own na make you read make them copy you for exam."

@Og Fokos said:

"If I date one of my coursemates. The rest no go gree dey give me garri."

Source: Legit.ng