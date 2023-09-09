Actress Temi Otedola recently revealed she was in Kwara state for one month as she shared pictures on her Instagram page

Temi, however, caused a stir after she shared a video of her flying on a private jet from Kwara back to Lagos

She hinted she was in Kwara for what seems to be a movie project, as many gushed about her video on a jet

Billionaire heiress and actress Temi Otedola has caused a buzz on social media after she shared pictures of her in Kwara state.

Temi revealed she was in Kwara for one month, hinting she was there for a movie shoot.

The billionaire daughter, while sharing pictures on her Instagram page, added a caption that read:

"And that’s a wrap !! one month in Kwara State has come to an end + for now my lips are sealed."

See her post below:

Temi, however, left many talking after she shared a video of her on board a jet from Ilorin in Kwara state back to Lagos on her TikTok page.

She wrote in her caption:

"Ilorin to Lagos."

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to video of Temi Otedola on a jet

See some of the reactions Legit.ng compiled below:

26:

"You no Dey ever climb bike ??"

user7511070859021:

"Una real life be like film trick."

Seyii:

"Private jet from Ilorin."

Emma will:

"Rich man pikin no know wetin God do for am."

Har~bee~keh❤:

"You come Ilorin you no tell me."

Amar Daniels:

"How does it feel to be living everyone’s dream life."

Jane windy:

"Private jet from ilorin money must be made ."

BL7CK WAVE:

"Tell Mr Eazi say if you enter my hand e no go Eazi to get you back. I love you guys fr fr❤️❤️."

Asapjonson:

"Rich man pikin dey ask me what’s my favorite airline leggides Benz."

Má R V3L:

"People Dey enter bus from Lagos to even Abuja, e reach your turn you Dey enter from Lagos to lllorin something that is even trekablen."

Source: Legit.ng