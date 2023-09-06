A very handsome baby appeared in a short TikTok video, and people fell in love with him

The video of the baby was posted by a TikTok user, Opheliat, who admired the child's bulging and chubby cheeks

Baby lovers who saw the video said they admired many parts of his body, including his cute and thick natural hair

A baby boy has melted the hearts of many TikTok users because of how handsome he looks.

The video of the cute baby boy was posted on TikTok by @opheliat.iam, who deeply admired his chubby cheeks.

The baby boy melted hearts because of his cuteness. Photo credit: TikTok/@opheliat.iam.

Source: TikTok

The boy looks so handsome that he made many TikTok users catch baby fever, wishing to have a child like him.

The cute baby boy has beautiful eyes, chubby cheeks, thick and dark hair, and smooth and fair skin.

In the video, the kid sat on the bed and was looking around. In the background was the sound of another child who appeared to be reading a story to him.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of handsome baby boy

TikTok users admired the baby in the comment section and said his handsomeness knows no bounds. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

@Tempestt Harris said:

"Straight from God."

@sni4y commented:

"Too cute of a cutie pie."

@henriettakumi said:

"Those eyes and cheeks."

@kagiso tshehla said:

"A beautiful creation from God. So beautiful."

@Ephyar Odo said:

"I can't wait to have mine. I receive it Lord."

@mydesire20 desire commented:

"This is my own baby."

@Brownie said:

"Omg. My ovaries!! Such a beautiful baby!!!"

@timetothinknow said:

"Oh my goodness, this is such a beautiful baby."

@SLCandies said:

"Oh how adorable? What a cutie."

@Rayanna Barber-Lester said:

"My baby fever is on extreme right now."

