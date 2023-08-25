Over 1 million baby lovers and fans on TikTok viewed the video of a girl who is blessed with so much beauty

The girl was kept inside a black basin with water as she played and smiled happily, and her smile captured attention

People on TikTok fell deeply in love with the child, especially her natural hair, which was plaited all back

A beautiful baby girl with impressive natural hair appeared in a TikTok video, and she has become a celebrity.

The baby had her dark natural hair plaited all back, and her neat controls could be seen glittery like light.

The baby girl looks so cute that people professed admiration for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@mundi93.

She was sitting inside a black basin with water in it, playing happily and attracting the attention of netizens.

As the camera zoomed in on her, a cute smile could be seen on her face, and this further made her more beautiful.

1 million people watch video of cute girl on TikTok

Baby lovers who saw the child confessed that they fell in love with her appearance.

Many of them said they particularly are in love with the girl's hair and how it was neatly plaited.

The video, which now has over 123k likes, was posted by Beautiful Mundi.

Reactions from TikTok users as video of fine baby goes viral

@Chic madame said:

"Lord remember all those who are in need of giving birth amen."

@Mhiz Blessing6081 commented:

"So beautiful."

@emmanuel1581 said:

"Wow she look so pretty just like her mummy."

@Rocklline Essel commented:

"Is the cornrows for me."

@schedule commented:

"Beautiful baby with beautiful hair."

@SAMUEL commented:

"You are so beautiful baby girl."

@Lucy Frimpong said:

"Someone born my child now. So what should I tell my husband?"

@user2673227253402 commented:

"This baby is really beautiful."

@user7351265776315 reacted:

"Woow! Even some of the grownup's corn roll doesn’t fit us like that."

