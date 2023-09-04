A lady abandoned a man who helped her after she discovered that he suffered financial challenges and became broke

The lady reportedly met a new man and started dating him, dumping her lover who had been there for her

The ex has now overcome his financial challenges and has got the lady back, but he is wasting her time as revenge

A man who suffered heartbreak at the hands of a lady he helped has returned for revenge.

The man was the one who helped the lady to open a boutique, but she changed afterwards.

The man said he would take revenge on his ex.

Source: Getty Images

After the boutique started running smoothly, the man became financially unstable, and the lady left him for another lover. The new lover was a man who came to her boutique to shop.

Man takes revenge on his ex who broke his heart

In a shocking story shared on Twitter by Wizarab, the man has now regained his financial strength.

He has gone back to dating the lady who left him. He is reportedly back for revenge, as he is just wasting her time and refusing to spend money on her.

"Now, he is back on top better than he was, and the girl is back cheating on her customer with him. He wants to finish her completely. He doesn't spend money on her."

Reactions as man takes revenge on a lady who broke his heart

@Kenkelinke said:

"If I already hate you enough to do this, I rather walk away. because this is a few steps from murder."

@Antone401 said:

"She probably doesn’t even love him. She Just wants to be close to money."

@Ezigbopikin said:

"My type of revenge."

@Mr_Nobodie0 said:

"Revenge dey sweet."

