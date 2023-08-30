A pregnant Nigerian woman left her loved ones in stitches over the tantrum she threw before them

The woman burst into tears because her husband was not available and refused to be comforted by anyone

The expectant mum's behaviour stirred massive reactions as some women shared their pregnancy mood swings

A video showing the tantrum a pregnant Nigerian woman threw due to her husband's absence has sparked reactions online.

The pregnant woman cried like a baby. Photo Credit: @_badgirllriri

Source: TikTok

The clip shared by the pregnant woman's loved one showed her shedding tears like a child.

The lady who shared the clip marvelled at what pregnancy mood swings could do to expectant mothers.

She explained that the pregnant woman was feeling lonely because of her husband's absence. In the clip, they offered edibles in a bid to pacify the crying woman but were unsuccessful.

It took a video call with her husband to calm her a bit. Many women who watched the TikTok clip shared their pregnancy mood swings.

Watch the video below:

Many women related to the pregnant woman's tantrum

Bestbaby 487 said:

"Someone should call her husband na I can really relate my aunties husband is in abroad and that's how she behaves in the midnight crying."

chichi said:

"I can relate oo my heart always skip when ever my man tells me his is traveling, how much more pregnant woman, nne your hubby will be back soon."

Mrs Yusuf said:

"Dis is me right now even after three kids, sending her hugsis pregnancy hormones am sure is a baby boy."

mar_ tina said:

"What am going through here . my hubby have been away for 3 months and am 6 months pregnant. But, I no dey let him rest. is well."

rejoicee403@gmail.com said:

"This is me now my husband is not around for how month now I feel like crying am crying already,but all is will he went for a business."

user4816256794961 said:

"Me that cry everyday if my husband go to work,,,once is 6pm nd he is not bck I won't get myself again."

Source: Legit.ng