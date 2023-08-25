A lady resident in the United Kingdom, UK went to view an apartment that costs N439k monthly, and she posted a video of the house

The one-bedroom apartment is located on the outskirts of Newcastle, UK, and the lady took a tour of the apartment to check it out

Some TikTok users say the apartment is expensive because at the rate of N439k, the tenant of the house would pay N5.2 yearly

The apartment is a one-bedroom flat located on the outskirts of Newcastle, and a video of how it looks inside was captured and posted by Dat Naija Girl.

The lady took her viewers on a tour of the apartment, showing the interior fittings.

Video shows interior of N439k per month apartment in Newcastle UK

She showed the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and toilet in the apartment.

Anyone seeking to occupy the one-bedroom apartment in Newcastle would have to path with a whopping N5.2 million per year.

When she posted the video, it sparked reactions among her followers. Some insisted the apartment was cheap and worth it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a one-bedroom apartment in Newcastle UK

@thistemmy said:

"This place will cost 1300 in London."

@Obinna John Egbuniwe commented:

"That's why it's cheap. This would be like £1,200 per month in London."

@Peepoo fire said:

"Better collect ham 450 pounds one bed makes sense. You fit dey go twin once a while o. All that matters is your pocket and expenses in the UK my sister."

@Damilola Marshal commented:

"Omo, I have suffered in this London. I want to move outside of London."

@Chinenye Berny-Amore said:

"I pay £850 for something similar in East Sussex."

