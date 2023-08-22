A lady cried out in public, telling people she had not been in any serious relationship despite being old enough to date

The lady, who is now 23, said she is scared that there could be something wrong with her because love is not coming her way

She said she is very lonely at the moment, but people have advised her not to force things as love comes to those who wait

A lady who is 23 years old said she has failed to find love despite being in search of it.

In an anonymous message she sent to Twitter user Chinaza Victoria, the lady said she is currently very lonely.

She asked if it was still possible for her to find love because she had been searching for it for a long period of time.

Despite being open-hearted towards men, she said she remains single and has failed to fail deeply in love.

Lady fails to find love at age of 23

The anonymous lady confessed that she is not in any serious relationship, and this apparently troubles her heart.

She said:

"When will a person find love? I'm 23, and I'm not in any serious relationship. I love to love but it's not coming to me. Is everything okay with me?"

See the story below:

Reactions as lady cries out loneliness

@ArinzeChukwu_OM said:

"Please sometimes we need to know the region people like this are reporting from and tribe. I will reserve many opinions about this."

@ricuseric said:

"Everything is okay with you....idle people have turned 'relationship' into a social trend. Pls relate with people without wanting to 'own' them. Be yourself. At 23 you should be busy doing something relevant and of value. God bless."

@love_Victoria17 commented:

"Don't force it. It will come when it will come. It's not like those in relationships sef are happy,so don't stress about it too much."

