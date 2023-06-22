A Nigerian lady has narrated a terrible experience she had with her ex, who cheated on him with another woman

The lady said she gave her man the sum of N250k to rent an apartment after he promised to marry her

She said after he received the money and rented the apartment, his character changed, and she later caught him cheating

A Nigerian lady who thought she had got a man to settle down with said the man taught her a lesson.

In a story she posted on Twitter, the lady, named Uzoamaka, said the man told her that he would settle down with her.

A lady caught her man cheating after giving him N250k to add to his house rent. Photo credit: Getty Images/Luis Alvarez, Bloomberg and Vladimir Vladimirov.

Source: Getty Images

She said months into their relationship, the man asked her for financial assistance to enable him to rent an apartment.

He told her that after marrying her, they would move into the apartment he would rent.

She said on Twitter:

"In the fourth month of the relationship, he mentioned to me about getting a three-bedroom apartment that we will move into when we finally get married, but according to him he didn’t have the complete money to pay for the house.

"Then he said he needed 250k to complete for the house as he has already saved up 300k. Then I hurriedly transferred the money to him (p:s : that was my entire savings that year though) to pay cos he had taken me to see the apartment and I told him I loved it."

Man's character changes after collecting N250k from his girl

Uzoamaka said she noticed that her man's character changed after she sent him the money and he rented the apartment.

She paid a surprise visit to him and caught him cheating with another girl.

The story continued:

"Well to cut the long story short. Marriage I no see. My 250k I didn’t get it back either."

Reactions from Twitter users as lady catches her man cheating

@holluwaphysary1 said:

"His a worthless man. When are are not ready to marry a lady you don't dupe her."

@abtwits_ said:

"When he’s finally ready to settle down he’ll surely meet his own Delilah. You can’t dupe someone in the name of love."

@TocsWears said:

"This life sha. Good ladies like this don't come to good men."

Man catches his girl cheating after helping her with school project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man said his woman cheated on him even though he helped her type her school project.

The man said he even left his project and attended to his girlfriend's own.

In the end, she cheated on him with his friend.

Source: Legit.ng