A young lady has agreed to marry her pastor, who proposed to her in a very romantic way

The happy lady, Jacqueline Moleka, posted a video of the romantic moment she said yes to the love of her life

Jacqueline described it as her dream proposal, saying he went all out to make it a memorable one

A pastor proposed marriage to one of his church members, and the young lady said yes.

The beautiful young lady, Jacqueline Moleka, said she still could not believe that the romantic proposal had come to pass.

Jacqueline said yes to her pastor after he proposed to her. Photo credit: TikTok/@jacquelinemoleka.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted on Monday, August 21, Jacqueline said she could not wait to spend the rest of her life with her man.

The video shows how the man organised the proposal event in a romantic way. The venue was nicely decorated in lovely colours.

The pastor stood inside a ring in the shape of a heart decorated with rose flowers and then popped the question as Jacqueline approached.

Beautiful lady happy as her pastor is set to marry her

The lady said her man had everything set up perfectly for the proposal and she was over the moon when she arrived.

Her words:

"I could not imagine how he made this happen. As you can see, I'm trying not to cry. It was just a dream proposal."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pastor proposes marriage to church member

@TheGreat asked:

"Why can’t my pastor propose to me? I have been going to church."

@awuor commented:

"I hope my pastor sees what other pastors are doing, he dey play."

@lululightD said:

"My pastor will locate me in a few minutes."

@Grace-Favour said:

"And where is my pastor now? My igwe, my man of God, my friend. Wow this is beautiful."

