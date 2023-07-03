A pregnant woman has sparked reactions after posting a video of her large and protruding baby bump

The woman, @viccylucy0, posted the video on TikTok, and it sparked interesting reactions from members of the public

Her baby bump is so long that many people are asking her if she is expecting twin babies

A pregnant woman with a protruding baby bump has gone viral on the platform after sharing a video.

The video was posted by @viccylucy0, and it has sparked different reactions.

The woman's belly looks long and large. Photo credit: TikTok/@viccylucy0.

Source: TikTok

In the video, she was clutching the big baby bump and swinging it from one side to the other.

Video of a woman with long baby bump goes viral

The woman lifted her dress to showcase her big belly. TikTok users quickly noticed how her belly looked different from what they knew.

As she was showing off her big belly, a little child came around and started touching her.

TikTok users took to the comment section to ask her if she was expecting twin babies because of the size of her belly.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as pregnant woman shows off her baby bump

@user9062578667190 said:

"Triplets! I tap this grace. Congratulations."

@Mempress collections said:

"This is a triplet. I tap into this miracle."

@princess chioma reacted:

"Congratulations and save delivery. I guess it’s Twins."

@nononoelie1234 said:

"I receive this grace in my life this month."

@Miz ij love said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessings in Jesus' name Amen."

@jojo diva reacted:

"I receive in the all-powerful name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth amen amen."

@Aridja3.1 said:

"Looks like watermelon. Courage oh my darling, be happy you and your baby."

@francinefrancine27 reacted:

"One or two? Congratulations sister."

