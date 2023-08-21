A man who loves education and who is a medical doctor also has three children who all have obtained their PhDs

The man, Jacques Genius also has a wife who is a medical doctor, and both of them are successful physicians

Their three children, Vladimir, Christian and Olivia, have all obtained their PhD degrees in their fields of study

A photo shows a man, his wife and their three children, who are all PhD holders.

The man, Jacques Geneus and his wife, Chantal Geneus, are both successful medical doctors, and they made sure their children went to school.

The man and his wife are medical doctors, while his children are PhD holders.

All three children attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, for their undergraduate education.

Their first child, Vladimir, proceeded with his education and eventually obtained his PhD in statistics in 2017 from Florida State University.

On her part, Olivia studied and earned her PhD from the State University of New York at Buffalo in chemistry in 2022.

Also, Christian earned a PhD in biostatistics and data science as well as math and computer science from Tulane University in 2020.

One of the children, Olivia said:

“Our parents emphasized the importance of education. It really didn’t matter what the field, they knew a lot of doors and opportunities would open with education. They said, ‘they can’t take away the degree from you.’ And with regard to the interest in science, Olivia noted that their parents didn’t push science, instead the interest came from regular exposure: “Our interest in science really came from seeing our parents’ everyday activities — going to their workplace and seeing the way they care for their patients.”

On his part, Vladimir said as quoted by Forbes:

“Our parents — successful physicians — encouraged us. They always encouraged us to pursue education to be successful in life — to have an impact on ourselves, our family, and the community.”

