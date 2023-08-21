A woman has admitted she abandoned her four-month-old baby with her husband after cheating on him

The self-acclaimed alpha woman also revealed that she eloped with a 21-year-old man whom she described as hotter

Her revelations stirred anger among many people and they criticised her, especially about how she tagged her newborn 'it'

A female Twitter user, @summerscalsxo, said she cheated on her husband and abandoned her four-month-old baby with him to elope with a younger man.

@summerscalsxo made the revelations while replying a tweep, @meangyalbae, who explained that women cheat due to their hard-wired biology.

All images used are for illustrative purposes and are not related to the story. Photo Credit: Ariel Skelley, Maskot, Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

According to @summerscalsxo, she eloped with a hotter 21-year-old man, adding that people don't understand how difficult it is to be an alpha woman in this generation.

When quizzed about if she was making the story up, the lady said it was not made up.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I cheated on my husband and ran away with a much hotter 21 year old man, left my newborn child with him to people don’t understand how hard it is being a alpha woman in this gen," her tweet read.

She referred to her baby as 'it'

When another netizen criticised her for abandoning her newborn, she replied:

"It was either him or adoption plus my kid is like 4 months so it won’t remember me much."

Nigerian internet users, however, dragged her over her confession.

See her tweet below:

People criticise the woman

mae__martins said:

"They are obviously not Africans... I’m not saying Africans don’t cheat and abandon children oo , it’s the way she said it with her full chest."

itstommilola said:

"Y’all are making ovulation an excuse and letting it dictate your lack of discipline and self control.

"Ovulation this and that… pls.

"You can control it.

"What is Alpha female sef?

"What is wrong with the world?"

zpeartie said:

"You grow up and see your mum refer you online as a non living thing. Oh well, I guess he wouldn't remember her at all."

cutesythecutie said:

"Lol She just said the exact thing some men reason or say when they abandon their wife and kid(s) for a younger lady…

"How does it sound to you, good Abi?"

the_odogwu_nwanyi said:

"Now it sounds sîck uhhhhh? Now you can admit that this is a detestable act, both men and women should desist from it! Don't father/mother a child you won't cater for. Use condóms/birth control!"

Lady loses interest in husband after moving to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had lost interest in her husband after he sponsored her to the UK.

Sharing the woman's story on TikTok, Anthonia Ogbewe said the lady is 28 years old while her husband is 32.

The woman revealed that her husband told her to study nursing in Nigeria and partly sponsored her studies. The nurse added that he also catered for her and her family's needs and was responsible for processing her travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng