A beautiful photo tracing the maternal lineage of a Nigerian family up to the fifth generation has gone viral on social media platforms.

The nice photo has warmed many hearts as many say they are praying for the blessing of having such longevity in their own families.

In the photo, there is a daughter, her mother, her grandmother, her great-grandmother and her great-great-grandmother.

According to a write-up shared alongside the photo by @IdeaTextile, their names are Arike, Aduke, Anike, Abeke, and Abike.

The tweet adds:

"It is one thing to have a mother, & another to have a dotted line of mothers."

The photo has been reposted by several social media handles due to its beauty.

Twitter users react

@Isa_Okikiola said:

"This is beautiful. Black is indeed an excellence."

@I_Am_DeOmoluabi said:

"Wow! Wow!! Wow!!! This is priceless and rare! Proudly African! Me self no meet my grandma."

