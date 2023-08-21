A lady shared how she used the money her husband sent from abroad to her to take care of her boyfriend

In a story trending on social media, the lady said she recently discovered that her boyfriend is married with children

She said she helped the man rent an apartment and also did other things for him, calling him unfaithful

A married woman in a relationship with another man recently discovered that her lover is also married.

In a story posted on Twitter by Segalink, the woman said her husband lives abroad, and she has another lover back home.

The lady said the man she is going out with is also married. Photo credit: Getty Images/Marcos Calvo and Hill Street Studios.

She said she used part of the money her husband sent to her from abroad to take care of the lover.

One of the things she helped the man do was secure an apartment with her husband's money.

Married woman discovers her lover is married

The woman was surprised when she found out that the man, who she has been dating for two years, and spending her husband's money on was also married with children.

She was reportedly with the man one day, when his wife sent a message, telling him she and their son named Junior were missing him badly.

Part of the story reads:

"I'm in a relationship with this guy for the past two years. I supported him, and I also supported in renting a house for him. I had plans that we were going to work out something in the future."

The lady said she was so mad.

"Can't there be a faithful man on this earth," she queried.

See the full story below:

Netizens criticise lady cheating with a married man

@nosakhare_elvis said:

"An unfaithful woman asking for a faithful man."

@peerified said:

"How does she expect a man who likely knew her marital status to trust her with his future?"

@Ibrazeez1 commented:

"Is she faithful too? She got her type, there is no reason for her to cry foul."

Source: Legit.ng