A lady went to her children's school and personally demanded a 100% increase in the school fees of her children

The woman's husband has found out what she did, and he says he gives his wife a monthly allowance of N2 million

The man brought the matter to Twitter, seeking advice from members of the public on how to handle his wife

A Nigerian woman visited her children's school and told the proprietor to increase the school fees.

In a story posted on Twitter by Postsubman, the woman told the school to increase the fees by 100%.

Man finds out his wife asked the school to increase the children's school fees.

Source: Getty Images

The woman's husband has found out that she asked the school to hike the fees from N250k to N500k.

The man said his wife is a housewife and that he placed her on a monthly allowance of N2 million.

Wife approaches school and demands increase in children's fees

He said his wife told the school owner to increase the fees because she wants some parents who cannot afford it to withdraw their children from the school.

The man brought the matter to Twitter, seeking advice from members of the public on how to properly punish his wife for her folly.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as mother tells school to hike children's school fees

@Jessy_cares said:

"Lol. Definitely a fictional story! Anyways, allow her to work and also reduce her allowance to the lowest minimum. But also understand that she could start going with rich men as she's so money minded.. Whatever you do, it's 50-50. Maybe you should try the "we're now broke" lie."

@Chijioke_CeJay said:

"You started it, there are some mistakes we make out of love but the people we do that for will always misbehave and misuse it."

Source: Legit.ng