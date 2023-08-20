A Nigerian lady decided to leave her little son with her mother and was shocked by his transformation

The lady shared a video showing how she dressed him while handing him over to her mum and what she found him in

While many people found the baby's outfit transformation hilarious, a section of netizens were not pleased with it

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media over the transformation of her little son, Mitchell, whom she left in her mother's custody.

She shared a video of the little boy on a bed and captioned it, "Mummy why?"

Her mother wore the boy girl's clothes. Photo Credit: @mitchellmom2

The clip started with Mitchell looking lovely in the male outfit she wore him and was followed up with the same kid in a girl's wear.

It was also observed that her mother made his hairdo like that of a girl child. The lady's video blew up on TikTok and sparked mixed reactions.

Many people found it hilarious.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed her baby's transformation

Sharline Jelisa said:

"If my mother ever try that shi.t with my fuc.king son, we would make headline in jam! Daughter kill mada smfh."

Amara Linus said:

"When u are fine u are fine,bro is fine as any gender u want him to rep."

Lady_meeeee said:

"Did you asked why she did that? I mean there's so much confusion in this world nowadays... And how this boy will feel about that when he'll be older."

cc said:

"It's ur fault.

"U didn't ask her whether mum wants a boy or a girl before making that baby u just made ur decision."

Bosschic said:

"I no understand which of the gender the baby be."

Their mummy lastborn said:

"The boy just fine anyhow ❤️❤️people don even confuse for comment section."

Daisy B said:

"As a boy he is cute, as a girl he is still cute. God bless my ovaries ooo."

Ally said:

"Well his granny bought baby girl clothes he must wear them."

Lady leaves 2-month-old baby with mum and travels out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had flown out of her country, leaving her two-month-old baby with her mother.

The lady said that though it was a tough decision, she had to sacrifice to work as a registered nurse in a foreign country.

After spending almost two years in the UK, she flew the kid to the country to join her. It was such an emotional reunion. Many people who watched the video praised her for what she did to make her family's lives better.

