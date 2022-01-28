A Nigerian man who just got a visa to relocate to Canada is trying to choose who to marry and spend the rest of his life with

To be able to make the crucial choice, he has asked his two girlfriends to both take the IELTS examination

According to him, he will marry anyone of the two who comes out with the highest score, and Nigerians are finding this very hilarious

In a strange move, a Nigerian man has asked his two girlfriends to take an exam before he will finally choose which one of them to settle down with.

The man just got a visa to relocate to Canada and thought it worthy to chose a wife material. But he says he will only make his choice after the two ladies have taken the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Hilarious reactions have followed the man's unusual demand. Photo credit: Marvin Recinos and Howard Kesington

English test turn relationship test

The IELTS is a test of English Language proficiency taken by those wishing to live in many English-speaking countries. But the Nigerian man has obviously chosen to use it as a relationship test.

Narrating the story shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, a lady identified as Jbums wrote:

"This is wild. So one of my staff members say this guy she is talking to told her he was moving to Canada. He liked 2 women, she and another. He now said they should both write IELTS. He will date and marry the one with the higher score."

Story attracts hilarious reactions

Nigerians are reacting in very funny ways to the story. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@geenafoodiesandspice wrote:

"Reasons why marriages are not lasting more than a flame from the strike of a match stick … always for the wrong reasons. How do you even think of equating a life partner to IELTS. I wish both girls put him in his place."

@thepeoples_doctors was more philosophical:

"The best woman may not be a scholar. The scholar may not be the best wife. Men, please be guided."

@ife_agnes says:

"Imagine as if abroad na heaven, abeg he should go with the other one cos I’ll never allow myself to be an option."

See the Instagram post below:

