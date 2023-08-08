Ngozi Kekwaru's honesty was celebrated and rewarded in a massive way in her Rivers state hometown of Emuoha local government area

The Eko Hotel and Suites staff who returned $70k (over N55 million) was given a celebrity welcome at a ceremony in her LGA

In addition to the whopping sum Davido rewarded her with, the young lady was given a scholarship for her master's degree

The Eko Hotel and Suites staff, Ngozi Kekwaru, who returned $70k (over N55 million) a customer misplaced, has bagged a scholarship for her master's degree, thanks to Chidi Lloyd, the Chairman of her local government area.

Ngozi, a native of the Rundele community in Emuoha local government area (LGA) of Rivers State, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday as she shared a video from her visit to her hometown.

Ngozi Kekwaru was given VIP treatment in her hometown. Photo Credit: Ngozi Kekwaru

Source: Facebook

In a ceremony held at the council on August 3, Ngozi was unveiled by the chairman of Emohua LGA, Chidi Lloyd, as the ambassador of the local government.

Ngozi Kekwaru did the ground-breaking for a road construction

She also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a one-kilometre Omkpoba-Mgbere road being executed in the Ibaa community of the local government.

In the clip she shared, Ngozi was rushed by people from her hometown as she graced the occasion in style.

Ngozi shed tears as her community honoured her for her honesty, which has since shot her into the limelight and earned her financial rewards.

Ngozi says it pays to do good

An emotional Ngozi encouraged people on Facebook, saying it pays to be good and people should not think their good is not noticed.

"...I want to also use this medium to urge each and everyone of us that it pays to do good and don’t think your good is not noticed, God is seeing you. One day you will get your reward," she wrote.

Netizens celebrate Ngozi Kekwaru

Justina Bassah said:

"Congratulations dear!"

Gif Ty OmAsi said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

David Sorbari said:

"More height gal …I’m so happy for you."

Presh Nana said:

"Congratulations sis more wins awaits you."

