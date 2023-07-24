The Eko Hotel staff who will receive a whopping sum of N7.9 million from singer, Davido melted down in joy

A trending video showed the moment the lady had a video call with the 30BG boss after he made the promise

The gift came as a reward for her honesty, after the lady, Ngozi Kwekwaaru returned $70k misplaced in the luxury hotel

A video posted by Nigerian singer, Davido has shown when he interacted with Ngozi Kwekwaru, the Eko Hotel staff, who will get N7.9 million from him.

The huge amount is coming from Davido to Ngozi as a reward for her honesty after she found $70k and returned it to the rightful owner.

In the video, Ngozi was overwhelmed with joy when she interacted with Davido in a video call.

Ngozi was surrounded by friends and well-wishers when the call came in and she spoke excitedly with the famous singer.

The Eko Hotel staff could not control her joy when she saw and spoke with Davido on the phone.

She became very happy as she prayed for the Davido, telling him that whoever wants to spoil his name would fall.

Ngozi said:

Source: Legit.ng