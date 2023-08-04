Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Seyi and Kiddwaya have sparked reactions with a recent discussion

The men, while going about their businesses, sat together and discussed Angel's behaviour in the house

According to Kiddwaya, Angel behaves like someone who lacks home training, a failure on her parent's part

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Angel has been the subject of discussion on social media and in the house.

Her colleagues, Kiddwaya and Seyi, took out time to analyze her behaviour, and they came to a conclusion.

Netizens react to Seyi and Kiddwaya talking about Angel Photo credit: @officialseyiawo/@theangeljbsmith/@kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

According to Kiddwaya, Angel's behaviour is because she lacks the home training expected of parents to instil in their kids.

Seyi agreed with him and lamented that kids in the coming generations already have their lives messed up because they would probably end up like Angel.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kidd and Seyi's video

Seyi and Kiddwaya's discussion about Angel sparked mixed reactions, while some netizens agreed with them, others dragged them for being badly behaved as well.

Read some comments gathered below:

@olayemi_omoo:

"Wetin they occur all this people no Dey respect each other sha."

@Flowfy02:

"Just because they don’t want to sew in a wager that concerns them."

@Sir_Lancelot67:

"Angel is one of the biggest product of poor parenting, I said it during her 1st BB9ja season, even before I discovered that she was raised by a single mother."

@david00655042:

"Angel is so arrogant like the parents failed in that aspect."

@OfonIboro:

"His family needs him at home."

@Nwanne9ja:

"Anybody that disagrees with this lacks home training."

@Wickedsexy111:

"These are the two worst people to speak of home training in that house."

@esthere74766451:

"Seyi parent failed to raise him properly too. What gives him the right to think he is better off‍♀️ Person wey no sabi say men too can sew mtcheeeew rubbeeesssh and ingredients."

Video as Soma kisses A ngel after seeking consent

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Soma and Angel sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The duo seemed keen on starting a 'ship' in the house as they cuddled up and had a loved-up moment away from the rest of the house.

In the video sighted online, Angel lay on Soma as they had a discussion. Shortly after a short silence laden with tension, Soma asked if he could kiss Angel.

Source: Legit.ng