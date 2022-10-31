A lady has caused a stir on social media as she shared how she and her uncle were apprehended by men of the Nigerian Police

In a narration she divided into three videos, the US returnees were headed for Lagos mainland in a patrol car when they were stopped by the policemen

One thing led to another and they were not only forced to the station but parted with N3k and obliged for selfies

A lady who returned to the country with her uncle has opened up about her experience of police harassment which happened some months ago.

The young lady identified as Chef Riaa on TikTok shared videos capturing the incident that went down in Lagos.

They eventually parted with N3k. Photo Credit: TikTok/@chef_riaa

Source: UGC

According to her, they were headed for Lagos mainland for a campaign when some officers stopped their car. One of the policemen sat in the passenger seat and made her go to the back.

Efforts at getting the officers to spell out their offenses were abortive as the officer in front began checking the lady's bag for dru*gs and guns.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The policeman then ordered her uncle to drive to Ojo police station, saying that their 'commander' was driving behind them and would meet them there.

They gave the officers N3k

Her uncle made some calls to people who could help him out. At the station, one of the officers insisted that they see the DPO as he sang praises of how policemen in the country were better than their US counterparts.

They saw the DPO and were freed. Eventually, the US returnees gave the officers 'N3k for gala' and afterwards took selfies with them at the instance of one of the officers.

On why they were apprehended, Chef Riaa in the comment section explained:

"They said we couldn’t drive the patrol car. Even though it was a campaign car and we were on the way to a campaign. They insisted they enter our car."

Watch the videos below. Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Social media reactions

Pakelly said:

"My country my country lol. Sorry my sister na how lagos police de behave. They won’t try this in east because we have Unknow gun men."

Man-like-hara said:

"Ajah police station, have become regular customers for looking cool and having hair , if I get there, they know my name, always carrying me 4 same."

IheartMinny said:

"Honestly, it is not the police's fault because they don't have a good salary for a job. the government doesn't want to help them which is sad."

Rekia Odutola said:

"Honey don’t argue o just smile and play with them, if not they will frustrate you , you have to understand the game too."

andthebee said:

"The fact that they wanted a picture after harassing you is taking me out."

Little girl says she wants to return to Finland because Nigerian police collect bribe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had lamented over bribe-seeking Nigerian police officers and said she wants to return to Finland.

In a short video shared by @gossipmilltv, the kid said that she will miss her extended family members as she called out their names.

A woman behind the camera responded and said the little girl will also be missed. On why her family members are going back, she stated her mother has a stomach ache and Nigerian doctors are not good.

The kid went ahead to criticise the Nigerian police, saying members of the force like collecting bribes, unlike Finnish police officers.

Source: Legit.ng