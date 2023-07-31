Netizens have heavily criticised a Nigerian lady over her sensual action in a video that has gone viral

The lady used her body to distract the aboki man who appeared to be fixing a clothing material she gave him

Some men knocked her, saying people would have called for the man's head if roles were reversed

An emerging video of a Nigerian lady sensually playing with an aboki man has sparked outrage online.

It is noteworthy that the word aboki is a local slang used to refer to men from the Northern part of Nigeria.

In the clip seen on Instagram, the man was fixing a clothing material when the lady first rubbed his head and attempted to slot her hand into his bosom.

The man responded with a smile and stole glances at her as she carried on with her sensual gestures.

Along the line, she looked at him in a carnal manner and held on to her mammary gland. The aboki, again, looked at her and smiled.

Netizens criticised the lady for trying to harass the man.

Social media users slam the lady

biebert_thrift_nd_sew said:

"This is total rubbish if na man do this thing na nobody go hear word… man wey be say e fit don tey wey he knack you go Dey tease am,Abi?… rubbish content."

a_j_a_d_i said:

"All this should stop pls, we to dey over look things, if na man try this with omo alagbo, comment section go don full."

pauldgoodguy said:

"If the hausa con try to ra.pe her now, everywhere go scatter but later without evidence he go explain tire."

ritzy4love said:

"Imagine say na Aboki dey do the same thing to her now dem no go gree us hear word."

quest__trendy_boutique said:

"Any girl way try dis kind tin wit me …I swear I go use her cash out …d way I go take arrest her no go funny at all."

olatomiwa_usman said:

"This one go sow all the shoe and slippers for that house for free."

__gold__xo said:

"If na man now everywhere go burst.

"If the guy reacts to what she’s doing and make moves they’ll say he did wrong."

jacobo.ayeni said:

"Sexual harassment of the highest order.. imagine of roles were reversed.. everyone would have been calling for the guys head."

