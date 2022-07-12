A United States woman has got many persons talking following her open cheque to Nigerian men

In a video making the rounds, the lady stated that she is single and is looking for a Nigerian man to settle down with

She added that she has a really good job, a home and wants a man who wants to better his life by moving to the US

A single US lady has expressed her desire to settle down with any man of Nigerian descent.

The lady's passionate appeal was seen in a video shared by Bala Baba Dihis on Facebook which he captioned, "Nigeria men. . She say she get nyash oo. . Make una rush her ooo ."

The US woman wants a Nigerian man. Photo Credit: Bala Baba Dihis

Like the caption read, the lady flaunted her backside towards the end of the video to drive home her appeal.

With a smile on her face, the lady stated that she is looking for a Nigerian man willing to come to the United States and spend his life with her.

The lady added that she is well-to-do and is offering her prospective suitor a better life.

She urged interested persons to hit her inbox.

The full text of her speech in the clip goes thus:

"Hi Nigerian men, I am looking for a husband.

"Someone that wants to come to the United States and spend his life with me.

"I own my own home. I have a really good job and I want you to be able to come here and have a better life.

"If you are interested, hit me up. And also, I have 'nash.''

Netizens react

John David said:

"Wom*n commenting that naija men don cast say everybody don know us with Nyash are really CLUELESS...

"So them think say Naija men wey go follow this woman, na BECUASE of her Nyash?"

Allison Charles Ajuluchukwu said:

"Imagine what her inbox will look like now. Dam*n her page might even crash. Majority of the applicants will be married men."

Godslove Peter said:

"Well! We got the memo. If you were still warth something the American men would have you. You won't be looking for an opportunity to marry a lower man from a 3rd world country. Take your flat tummy and 6 children and face your front."

Lilly Kunu said:

"Una no see una life? Everytime yansh yansh yansh, now the whole world don know una put. Soon dem go dey take am set trap for una."

Oyinbo lady says she is single and wants an African man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single 30-year-old white lady had expressed her desire to marry an African man.

Speaking in an interview with a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko.co.ke, she acknowledged Kenya is a beautiful country, and its people are warm and welcoming.

"I have many African friends from different countries. But Kenyans admire and accept me most. Every time I meet them, I feel they are my family," she said.

The Thai lady has a tattoo of a Kenyan shield on her left wrist and a map of Africa on her right wrist.

