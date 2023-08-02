A white lady has said she likes Africa and that the continent is like heaven, sparking reactions on TikTok

The lady, Raistii, said she would like to visit African countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya since she is in love with these places

Raistii also responded to a question from someone who asked if she is taken, saying men from Africa can apply to date her

A white lady expressed her love for Africa, describing the continent as heaven.

The lady, Raistii, said she would like to set foot in many African countries, such as Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya.

Raistii says she likes Africa and that the continent is like heaven. Photo credit: TikTok/@raistii.

Source: TikTok

Raistii has a TikTok account followed by 588k people and has over 4 million video likes.

Recently, she made a video praising the continent of Africa, and she received many comments from Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A particular section of her TikTok handle is dedicated to Uganda and also showed when she visited The Pearl of Africa.

She said in one of her videos:

"They have been asking me which country in Africa do you like more. I can't decide. All of them are good. Africa is like heaven."

Africans can apply to date oyinbo lady

In another video, Raistii was asked if she was taken or if she was still single and open to a relationship, and she invited men to apply.

She said:

"If you are from Africa, we still have some quota for Africa, so you can apply. Otherwise you can't. That's the only requirement."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as white woman says she is single

Many people went to the comment section and indicated an interest in her.

@Eliyh Elickz said:

"She means African [Kenya] Ugandans and the rest don't dare us."

@Xaji Yoow commented:

"With all the necessary manners am ready to be part of the precious face."

@kingdrizzle1 said:

"I'm from Africa I know you will not choose me, but you're so pretty."

@user5068387931257

"Hi babe, am from Nigeria. I am interested."

American man marries Nigerian woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an American man travelled to Nigeria and married his girlfriend.

The man and the lady met on a dating site and kicked off a relationship.

When their relationship blossomed, the man decided to travel down and marry her properly.

Source: Legit.ng