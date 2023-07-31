A lady who relocated to the United States of America, USA in 2021 joined the US Navy after she was trained

The determined lady, Hawandichu, said her training in the US Navy lasted for eight weeks, and she started work afterwards

Hawandichu said apart from joining the US Navy, she has also got a good boyfriend who supports her

A lady has relocated to the United States of America, USA and joined the US Navy.

The lady, Hawandichu, revealed on TikTok that her training with the US Navy lasted for eight weeks.

Hawandichu is now working with the US Navy. Photo credit: TikTok/@ha.wa.ndichu.

Source: TikTok

Hawandichu said she relocated to America in July 2021. She was updating her followers on how her life has turned around after two years in the USA.

She said when she arrived in the USA, she had no place of her own as she stayed with her brother for four months.

Lady joins the US Navy after relocating to America

It was in November of 2021 that she joined the US Navy after graduating from an eight-week training.

Hawandichu said she has now started work at the place she was posted by the US Navy.

Apart from joining the US Military, Hawandichu said she got a supportive boyfriend who is the love of her life.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady joins the US Navy after relocating to America

@Shakur Adeboye said:

"Start the story by stating you've got a green card before all those things you mentioned."

@user7754636124153 commented:

"I do pray every day to join you despite all ups and downs. I believe I will make it to the USA."

@user7754636124153 said:

"I like it. Very transparent sis."

@Mharnuel Cobby Frimpong commented:

"Literally got the same story, but I’m AIRFORCE."

@Emmyboo reacted:

"How do I join the US Navy? Tips and advice, please."

@Darlet asked:

"How can I join the US Army?"

Source: Legit.ng