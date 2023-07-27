A young Nigerian lady has gone viral after she was seen calling a man's name repeatedly before a river

It appeared she wanted the man to be her boyfriend but it had not been forthcoming, forcing her to act

Her video left social media users in stitches as people wondered why she would resort to doing that

A Nigerian lady went before a river over a man who appeared to have refused to make her his girlfriend.

In a trending video seen on TikTok, she stood before the river and called the man's name repeatedly as she questioned him like he was present.

She took the man's case to the river. Photo Credit: (@meritfamous_)

Source: TikTok

"Emma Emma Emma, You go accept me as your girlfriend or make I call your name for river. Make I call your name for the gods of our land," she said in the video.

The video blew up on the social media platform, amassing over 84k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens left in stitches

See more said:

"All this una expensive jokes " mu na stop am" because I don't want be angry with whom I no no."

Poweide Dimaro said:

"I tell this boy mk him no Dey carry girls play him no Dey gree now dem don call him name give goddess."

mac_afunwa said:

"Even Emma no dey use him life do anything again,e no dey fear anything."

Hillary empire said:

"Abeg oooo na Emma my mama name me oooo forget the Tiktok name na Nike name abeg come I go accept you."

mc.ochman said:

"You no de fear na Jesus name you de call for mami water."

kelvin lou 18 said:

"Abeg I go accept .

"No call abeg.

"Make I fight my village people finish before your own abeg."

X X GRACE said:

"I no dey accept anything ,make una getout."

Funnystar said:

"Holy Ghost fire no be me and Una ,the one where una dy do for dream done do."

Marvenexchanges said:

"No be my babe voice I dey hear so.''

Source: Legit.ng