A beautiful Nigerian woman could not hide her joy as she counted the money she received at her father's funeral

In a video spotted on the TikTok app, she was spotted dancing excitedly as she showed off wads of cash

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many netizens finding it hilarious

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian woman has shared an intriguing video from her father's burial ceremony which was held recently.

In a trending video, the woman identified as @vickyblack201 on TikTok danced excitedly as she flaunted the wads of cash she received.

Lady dances at dad's funeral after receiving cash gift Photo credit: @vickyblack201/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the clip, she expressed her excitement over 'cashing out' at her father's burial ceremony.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Mood cause I don cash out for this my papa burial."

Reactions as lady dances at dad's funeral

Reacting to the video, many netizens stormed the comments section to air out their opinions. However, some didn't find it funny.

@prettyfavour24 said:

"Omo na the money you Dey after."

@neena_laly stated:

"Me last year but now money don finish. Lagos bills is not for the weak."

@marianscocktails said:

"After my dad's burial. The next day I use d money buy phone."

@mrswealth75 reacted:

"We don cash out Like ooo."

@johnqwindalineijay said:

"Na person wey die, eeeee own worst pass. Imagine someone's daughter. So happy because of 20 20 naira. Knowing the fact u won't see ur father again."

@beadsbychristy wrote:

"Me wen my papa even die wen I don big I still cash out for he burial. I miss him sometimes shaa bt who dn go Dn go."

@__mhiztemmy__ added:

"If na Yoruba all these iyawo ile go collect almost everything from you oo."

Watch the video below:

Lady dances years after dad's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user identified as @just_derah has excitedly narrated how her late father’s wealth and name have been paving the way for her. The lady revealed that her father still positively affects her life despite being five years in the grave.

According to Just_derah, who danced happily in a video, his money and name have kept her since he died. “Hyping my dad because 5 years in the grave it’s still his money and name that’s coming through for me”, she said.

@Doraz_empire said: “Mine is 7 years in the grave and his name is still active, just got an appointment because of his name! Man is a legend even in the grave. This is me even him his grave his still paying my siblings' Sch fees cos of this investment he left behind, I pray I will be able to be like this for mine.”

Source: Legit.ng