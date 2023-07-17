A pregnant woman has said close to her expected delivery date, she has yet to buy the things needed for the new baby

The woman said she thought she would shop a lot when she gets pregnant with a boy, but she is yet to buy even pin

The TikTok user, Mildred flaunted her very big and protruding baby bump, and it astonished people on the platform

A pregnant lady appeared on TikTok to show off her very big and protruding baby bump.

The TikTok user, Mildred, showed off the large baby bump while saying that she has not bought baby things.

Mildred said she has not bought baby things close to her delivery date. Photo credit: TikTok/@mshuneh.

Mildred said she had promised herself that when she is able to conceive a boy, she would buy many baby things for him.

But he said there are only a few days remaining to her delivery date, and she has not bought anything for the child.

Mildred says she has not bought baby things

She joked that even a small pin she has not purchased very close to the arrival of the baby boy.

Her words:

"Me that I said if I got a boy, I will spoil him, I will shop and make sure he got everything, I'm almost due and even a pin I haven't bought. I'm even jobless."

Her statement resonated with a lot of expectant mothers who expressed the same view.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a pregnant mother with large baby bump

@Jiddah said:

"I'm 33 weeks gone and even socks or pants I've not bought. And cashless."

@Nonoe commented:

"Thanks for making this. As for me the Lord is my shepherd. 8 months now."

@Pinkypresh said:

"8 months, after saying I will start buying baby things at 2 months."

@abrakasahope commented:

"Omo I'm having contractions and even pin I no see."

