After divorcing each other and ending their marriage officially in 2019, a couple found each other and started dating again

The couple told their amazing love story in a TikTok video, telling their followers that they are now set to get married again

The story has stirred many reactions as many of their followers are saying they are meant to be with each other

After divorcing each other and going their separate ways, a couple have linked up and are set to get married the second time.

In a short love story told on TikTok by @lifewithjadaaileen, the couple said they got separated in 2019.

After divorcing, the couple are set to get married again. Photo credit: TikTok/@lifewithjadaaileen.

Source: TikTok

Divorced couple set to marry each other again

However, they linked up with each other again and started dating, and they would later become unable to let go of their love.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In 2022, they made their dating official and decided not to leave each other and to mend their broken relationship.

Now, the man has proposed marriage to the woman, and she said yes. They are set to tie the nuptials in 2024.

Their second wedding is set to happen on the anniversary of their first wedding in 2024.

Sharing the love story, the couple wrote on TikTok:

"Our love story! If its meant to be it will be! It’s God’s plan not ours!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a divorced couple are set to remarry each other in a second wedding

@Jose Reyes said:

"For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD."

@Irma Nieves said:

"Congratulatins. May Dod bless your reunion. God is God. God bless you both. Congrats."

@Prov31WomanofGod commented:

"Keep the Lord first. and everything will work out."

@Anna Bustamante769 said:

"When love is meant to be. Congratulations. May god continue to bless you with love and happiness."

@Jewles commented:

"I'm in the same situation. Congratulation."

Man gets his wife pregnant after agreeing to divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who filed for divorce later got pregnant for her husband.

The woman had already moved out of the man's house, but he kept visiting her.

She has already given birth to the baby, and they are still married to date.

Source: Legit.ng