A Twitter user has questioned the morality of Chef Dammy after she received N1 million from a herbal company

According to the man, he thought the young lady was the yardstick of morality and the face of Christianity

The man's concerns sparked a conversation around the topic as people dragged the young lady again

A Twitter user, @Chrisblin, has called out Damilola Adeparusi popularly known as Chef Dammy over her recent N1 million gift from a herbal company, Fekomi.

The herbal company gifted the young lady the sum in response to trolls that have continued to make fun of her.

He questioned Chef Dammy's morality.

Source: Twitter

@Chrisblin wondered why Dammy who was hailed by many as the face of Christianity and a yardstick of morality would sign a N1 million deal with the company.

According to him, the company deals in pleasure toys. In his words:

"Wait, Chef Dammy that was the yardstick of morality and face of Christianity has gone to sign a N1M deal with a sex toy company?

"Satan you do this one."

See his post below:

People drag Chef Dammy

@Larrynextstreet said:

"I asked when I saw the ambassadorial picture and asked if her pastor will allow her post things like that."

@etims_couture said:

"A person said they want to cook for 120 hours which is 5 days and she did it in 3 days, how's that Christianly of her?

"She's definitely not representing God."

@Jdadi_ said:

"This chef dammy’s latest move is the same view i have of the muslim girl that ‘they’ converted recently but kept her long nails & nothing was said.Are they saying dhe wont pick up her hook.up calls anymore?"

@Sir_franklyn said:

"I remembered when they said a born again Christian deserved to hold the award as Hilda Baci was the child of the world.. Guess who is now the ambassador of sex toys? Her pastor fit even be her manager."

@Mima_Gift sai said:

"Chef Dammy is the female portable, always in the news for the wrong reasons."

@oluwamedina said:

"Lol I told someone that we all are going to hell cause I just don’t understand the world again."

@Gazelle_____ said:

"Lmaooo, they said it's a gift and not a deal but imo as the "righteous one" she wasn't supposed to accept it."

Chef Dammy plans new 150-hour cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chef Dammy would be doing a new cook-a-thon of 150 hours.

Dammy's team confirmed this to Legit.ng, saying an application has already been submitted to the Guinness World Records for the new cookathon.

Chef Dammy completed a 120-hour cookathon in Oye-Ekiti, but the exercise was plagued with controversy and criticism.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Dammy's team said a date for the 150-hour cookathon would soon be announced.

