1. Born into a rich family in 1980

A native of Ekwulobia, Anambra state, Jowi Zaza was born into the family of Joseph Ezeokafor (Snr.). He grew up in the southeast, majorly in Anambra and Enugu states, DNB Stories Africa reports.

2. He is the chief executive officer of Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd

The billionaire businessman is the chief executive officer of Jezco Oil Nigeria Ltd, a multi-million dollar oil and gas firm founded by his father in 1980.

After eight years of its establishment, the company became a fully licensed oil service company and an independent marketer of petroleum products in 1988.

3. He schooled in Nigeria, London and the United States

After his secondary school education at Sacred Heart Seminary School Nsude, Enugu state, Jowi Zaza gained admission into Madonna University, Okija, where he obtained his degree.

He thereafter left for London, United Kingdom, to obtain his post graduate degree from Coventry University London, United Kingdom.

The young man also holds a post-graduate business degree from the Kelce College of Business in Pittsburg, United States, which he acquired in 2013.

4. He likes fast cars

The billionaire businessman is crazy about exotic and supercars. Jowi Zaza’s cars are estimated to worth million of dollars. Some of the cars you will find in his garage include Bentley Continental Gt worth N78 million, Mercedes Benz 4matic worth N15 million, Brabus G wagon, and Rolls Royce Phantom, according to Wiki.

5. He has houses in Nigerian, UK and the United States

Jowi Zaza has houses in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the US. His houses in Nigeria are located in Banana Island and Chevron Drive in Lekki.

