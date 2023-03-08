Dolapo Osinbajo has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her husband, Yemi Osinbajo on his 66th birthday

According to the wife of the vice president in a post on her social media page, Yemi Osinbajo is gentle as a dove

Recall that the vice president is being celebrated by millions of Nigerians home and abroad to March 8

The wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo has showered her husband Yemi with encomiums as he celebrates his 66th birthday.

The VP's wife paid tribute to her husband with touching words, equating his meekness to that of a dove.

Osinbajo’s sings his praises on his 66th birthday. Photo credit: Dolapo Osinbajo

Celeberating him on her Instagram page, Dolapa who who shared a picture of her husband with white doves, wrote:

"Oluyemi the man. Gentle as a dove.

"Happy birthday sir": OSM praises Yemi Osinbajo as VP clocks 66

Meanwhile, the Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has praised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has he celebrates his 66th birthday today.

According to the support group in a statement made available to Legit.ng, the vice president has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria in various capacities. Going further, the group insisted that Osinbajo is a source of inspiration to them.

The statement read in part:

"Today, we join millions of Nigerians at home and abroad in celebrating a brilliant legal luminary, an exceptional academician, a highly respected clergyman, an astute politician and a man of uncommon integrity, His Excellency Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Laolu Akande showers huge praises on Osinbajo, reveals some secrets about him

Meanwhile, Vice president's spokesperson, Laolu Akande has celebrated his principal on his 66th birthday celebration.

Akande disclosed this in a birthday message he penned to honour the vice president. According to him, Osinbajo is a source of inspiration to him.

Going further, he revealed that the actions and inactions of the VP always provoke people to go for the best in whatever they do.

President-elect Bola Tinubu rejoices with Osinbajo at 66

In another report, Asiwaju Tinubu lauded the leadership and administrative skills of Professor Osinbajo and his professional accomplishments as an academic and erudite lawyer, which have seen him serve successfully as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice during his administration as Governor of Lagos and now as the Vice President of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng